Telco firms warned against disclosing client information

HULU TERENGGANU: Telecommunication companies are yesterday reminded to not provide information on their customers to a third party.

Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari said they should obtain prior permission from the customers concerned before doing so.

“Actually, there is an agreement between the customers and the telecommunication companies concerned, where the companies cannot simply give away information (on customers) to a third party without the consent of the customers concerned.

“If there is such a case, the customers concerned can lodge a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) which will take action against the company involved,” he told reporters after opening a 1Malaysia Community programme here.

Last Wednesday, a newspaper reported that at least 78,400 account owners of telecommunication companies would face problems obtaining bank loans as their names had been blacklisted in the data base of private credit reporting agencies (APK), including CTOS Data System Sdn Bhd (CTOS).

According to the report, the names that were blacklisted included a customer with unpaid telephone bill of RM42.

In another development, Jailani said the ministry, through MCMC, had discussed with telecommunication companies on addressing problems during the floods.

“We have discussed the need to increase the height of transmission towers in flood prone areas like Hulu Terengganu and Kemaman,” he added.

At the event, Jailani also distributed televisions to 26 Village Development and Security Committees, as well as essential food items to 600 residents. — Bernama