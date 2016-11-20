The week at a glance 20 November 2016

Sabah & Sarawak

Labuan to agressively promote itself as an attractive tourism destination

Having successfully hosted the inaugural Asian Business Conference (ABC) 2016, Labuan is all set to aggressively promote itself as an attractive tourism destination, both within Asean and internationally. Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Islif said this is also possible as the island is now known internationally as a credible international business and financial centre.

Implementation of B10, B7 programmes deferred to later date

The implementation of the biodiesel 10 per cent blend (B10) and biodiesel seven per cent blend (B7) programmes in the transportation and industrial sectors has been deferred to a later date. Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said the decision was made after a thorough study and taking into consideration the difference between crude palm oil (CPO) and diesel prices in the current volatile market.

OMSB performs steel cutting for Bunga Pakma Project

OceanMight Sdn Bhd (OMSB) had recently performed a steel cutting ceremony for its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of wellhead platform for the Bunga Parkma Project. OMSB, an associate company of KKB Engineering Bhd (KKB), in a statement said the fabrication of the wellhead platform for Bunga Pakma Project has begun on October 13, 2016.

Dayang frontfunner for MCM works, likely to see 3Q results back in the black

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (Dayang) is favoured to be the frontrunner for the maintenance, construction and modification (MCM) works for the Malaysian production sharing contractors involving topside maintenance, hook-up and commissioning and facilities improvement works which could be announced by year end.

Ta Ann’s growth bucks industry trend

Analysts are pleasantly surprised that Ta Ann Holdings Bhd (Ta Ann) ‘s core net income (CNI) for the first nine months of financial year 2016 (9MFY16) of RM87.3 million surpassed expectations. MIDF Amanah Investment BAnk Bhd said Ta Ann’s results met consensus estimate at 73 per cent of full year estimate. This came as its fresh fruit bunch (FFB) growth bucked industry trend.

Potential for Sarawak to develop automotive industry

Sarawak has great potential to develop and expand its automotive industry. Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan believed the development and expansion of the automotive industry in Sarawak will provide more employment opportunities and subsequently enable the state to achieve high income status by 2030.

National

Sime Darby says listings, asset monetisation being considered

Sime Darby Bhd said it had explored potential asset listings as well as asset monetisation exercises, and added that the execution of these activities would depend on market conditions and valuations. In a statement on Monday, the Malaysian conglomerate said it had already begun selling some of its assets, while also boosting its balance sheet by implementing measures such as perpetual sukuk issuances and share placements.

Malaysia committed to US ties with or without TPP

Malaysia will remain committed to strengthening economic and trade ties with the US and other countries involved in the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement irrespective of whether the pact takes off. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said while countries involved in TPP were aware that President-elect Donald Trump was not in favour of proceeding with the agreement, it would be premature to make any conclusion before he assumed office.

Malaysian digital consumers demand high-quality experiences

Malaysian digital consumers are rapidly embracing the digital economy. However, there are perceived gaps in the country’s digital maturity, experience and affordability. According to the EY Asia-Pacific: Digital Nations 2016 Malaysia survey, highlights that Malaysian digital consumers are digitally savvy and relentless in their pace of adoption of digital devices,

Foreign banks shaken by Malaysia’s move to halt currency slide

Foreign banks in Malaysia on Thursday were trying to work out how to comply with the central bank’s clamp-down on offshore ringgit trading, a move the broader market views as a form of capital controls. Form letters, sent this week from onshore banks to their offshore counterparts, asked compliance officers to sign commitments to cease trading the ringgit in the NDF markets and then send the letters back to Bank Negara.

Malaysia remains an attractive destination for US companies

Regardless of the outcome of the long-awaited Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Malaysia will remain an attractive destination for companies from the US. With Asian markets on the decline since November 8, when President-elect Donald Trump won the election, specialists have said that markets are skittish largely due to uncertainty and concerns over the policies that the incoming Trump administration will introduce.

FAOM to create fintech network with global counterparts

The FinTech Association of Malaysia (FAOM) hopes to create a network with other financial technology (fintech) associations worldwide to better complement this disruptive technology in financial services.

The association want to be the key enablers in the ecosystem and create a national platform that leads to fintech innovations and investments in the region.