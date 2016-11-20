Two offences committed during Bersih 5 rally – police

KOTA KINABALU: Police have identified two offences committed by the organizers and participants in yesterday’s Bersih 5 rally at Taman Ujana Rimba Tropik, Luyang.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra said the offences were committed under Section 9 (5) and Section 4 (2) (c) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, namely organizing an assembly without a permit and participating in a street protest.

“Police have identified those involved, namely the organizers of Bersih 5 and several participants who created disturbance while they were making their way to Taman Ujana Rimba Tropik, and police will call them to have their statements recorded,” Chandra said when met yesterday.

He said the organizers of Bersih 5 had been informed not to proceed with their gathering as they had failed to get any permit from the owner of Taman Ujana Rimba Tropika.

“However, they continued with the gathering, which is an offence under the law,” said Chandra.

On the street protest, Chandra said the police had identified several participants causing disturbance to traffic flow when they marched along Jalan Penampang from Sembulan towards Taman Rimba Tropika Ujana.

“Police have identified those involved in causing disturbance and we will also call them to give their statements for police investigation,” he said.

When asked if there were any sign of the Red Shirt group trying to make their way into the gathering area, Chandra said there was sign of any of the Red Shirt members.

“Today’s rally was also peaceful without any untoward incident reported.

“There was also no sign of parents bringing their children to the gathering and no seditious remarks were made by any of the speakers,” he said.

It was reported that about 700 people had participated in yesterday’s Bersih 5.

Some of the participants had earlier gathered at Taman Fortuna before making their way into Taman Rimba Tropika Ujana around 1pm.

Others also gathered in front of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) building and Restaurant Sempelang in Sembulan.

Around 2pm, they made their way, walking along Jalan Penampang before entering Taman Rimba Tropika Ujana to join their fellow Bersih 5 participants.

Speeches were made and songs were sung followed by cheers by participants.

Participants started to disperse by 5pm while the assembly ended at 6pm without any untoward incident.