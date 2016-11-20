Wheels of fortune churning cash for Project AccuVein

Wheels Café and Bistro manager Lionel Brodie (centre) joining patrons dancing the night away with Country Road Band performing.

MIRI: More organisations, clubs and musical bands are coming forward to collaborate with Inner Wheel Club (IWC) Miri in organising charity programmes to buy the much needed Accuvein Vein Visualisation System (AccuVein) for the Kidney Dialysis Centre (KDC).

Last Saturday, Wheels Café & Bistro in Permyjaya – with the support of four local bands – Say Hello Band, Lost Souls, Cross Road Band and The Root’s – held a jam session from 4pm until 2am.

The bistro’s resident ‘Country Road Band’ as well as an Elvis Presley impersonator Sabastian Bong also performed during the night, where 10 per cent of the proceeds of the night sold was given to the charity project.

IWC Miri president Trinnah Estiva said over RM2,700 was raised including cash donations from band members and patrons.

“We thank all who donated and support the charity programme and hope the public will continue to support our project,” said Trinnah.

Wheels Café and Bistro manager Lionel Brodie also thanked the bands and patrons for supporting the charity project.

“The bands despite given very short notice, willingly performed, kudos to them. We are also glad that Inner Wheel Miri chose us to be part of the charity project, jamming as part of our efforts to give back to society,” said Lionel.

Country Road Band manager Raymond Sului concurred with Lionel assuring that they are willing to collaborate with any others in different charity projects. He said his band too recently performed to raise

funds for the Sunflower Centre here.

Meanwhile, Trinnah said three clubs and organisations will co-organise with Inner Wheel Miri to raise more funds.

The Miri Outpost and Piasau Boat Club (PBC) will jointly hold a Christmas Charity Bazaar on Dec 3 from 10am to 2pm at Piasau Boat Club restaurant, while Gymkhana Club Miri (GCM) will also hold a Christmas Charity on Dec 10. Part proceeds will be channelled to the AccuVein project.

”We encourage the public to support these two Christmas Charity projects where at the annual Christmas Bazaar, there will be sales of food and handicraft such as Penan bags and baskets, batik paintings and handmade jewellery. All vendors are asked to donate 10 pct of sales to the AccuVein scanner project,” said Trinnah.

Currently, she said Inner Wheel Miri still needed to raise about RM10,000 for the device which costs over RM19,000.

Trinnah hoped that by next June, they can raise enough money to buy the AccuVein, a device used in the scanning for damaged veins of kidney patients.

It is a small device that can digitally display a map of the vasculature on the surface of the skin in real time, allowing clinicians to verify vein patency and avoid bifurcation.

Currently, patients in Northern Sarawak with damaged veins or fistula failure and needing such scanning, have to go to hospitals in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu or Kuala Lumpur, which is not only inconvenient but costly.

Trinnah herself is among 17 out of the total over 300 kidney dialysis patients at the Kidney Dialysis Centre (KDC requiring treatment for their damaged veins. Each patient requires three to four dialyses a week.

Those wanting to support the AccuVein project can call Trinnah at 016-862 3056.