Woman lodges police report after firecrackers thrown into house

SIBU: A 49-year-old woman yesterday lodged a police report after firecrackers were thrown into her house at Salim Road here last Friday night.

The woman claimed that she woke up at about 1 am when she heard two loud sounds.

Upon checking, she discovered that the flower pot in her car porch was damaged and her car scratched by pieces of broken clay. She also found an unexploded firecracker on her car porch which she said would have caused further damages had it exploded.

CCTV recording showed that two men had earlier arrived at the house on a motorcycle.

The woman’s husband who had returned home from outstation had quarrelled with someone when he patronised an entertainment outlet recently.

However, the woman said she was unsure whether the incident had anything to do with her husband’s case. Her husband was not at home when the incident occurred. She hoped the police would investigate the case.