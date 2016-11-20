Wong opens new hall at SK Sungai Aup, gives incentives

Wong (right) handing a study incentive award to one of the outstanding UPSR students while Joseph looks on.

SIBU: The multi-purpose hall in SK Sungai Aup, built at a cost of about RM180,000, is the latest infrastructure addition to the school to provide a more conducive place of learning.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said the hall would be beneficial for the school to run its activities.

”The hall has been built under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) costing about RM180,000,” he said in his address at the presentation of certificates and prizes during the hall’s opening at SK Sungai Aup here yesterday.

School headmaster Joseph Meringai, PTA president Ajan Atik, Temenggung Stanley Geramong, Pemanca James Semilan, Penghulu Jeffery Sut, Penghulu Evelyn Holly Sebom and chairman of United People Party (UPP)’s Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit, Andrew Shilling were also present.

The hall was built and completed within two months after construction started in early July.

The Bawang Assan assemblyman said parents should also shoulder the responsibility and play their role in educating their children.

He said parents should assist teachers and not depend solely on the school authority.

“In school context, the achievement of the students must be given priority because they are the nation’s asset and human capital.

“We need to be prepared to undertake changes in the education system because it is not only to impart knowledge but to assist the students in becoming future leaders,” he said.

On the school’s applications for projects, Wong said he would consider and hand over the applications to Andrew to resolve case by case.

Among others, the school applied for addition walling on the hall, more classrooms, upgrading football field, netball court, 100 new chairs and tar-sealing of the road leading to the school.

Wong later also announced a MRP grant of RM5,000 for the school’s activities.