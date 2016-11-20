YB allocation doubled to RM2 mln

KOTA KINABALU: The allocation for each of the elected members of the State Legislative Assembly will be increased from the current RM1 million to RM2 million.

Out of the RM2 million, a sum of RM300,000 would be allocated for the “Sentuhan Kasih” program, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman said when tabling a surplus 2017 State Budget of RM3.78 billion at the State Legislative Assembly here on Friday.

“We are mindful of the trust and heavy responsibility that we shoulder granted through the people’s mandate. Nevertheless, as a Government that is responsible, concerned and sensitive to the needs of the people, we shall continue to provide development packages in line with current demands for the sake of the people’s comfort and well-being.

“For that, I am glad to announce that in the 2017 Budget, allocation for the honorouble members will be increased from RM1 million to RM2 million. Out of that sum, RM300,000 will be allocated for the Sentuhan Kasih” he said.

With the increase in allocation, Musa, who is also the Finance Minister, reckoned that it would help to facilitate matters and enable the elected representatives to function more effectively.

He said the bigger allocation would benefit more people and more development can be implemented in the 60 state constituencies in the State.

In this regard, Musa who is also the Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, therefore urged the elected representatives to intensify their visit on the ground, be close to the people, monitor development, evaluate progress and always plan for future development in your respective constituencies.

In addition, Musa also announced that a special allocation of RM53 million that would benefit all segments of community and groups of people, from the youths to women, entrepreneurs and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) up to the elderly, from high impact economic activities to grassroot social programmes.

* RM10 million to strengthen youth development and sports excellence to benefit 682 associations or youth and sports bodies which cover 798,400 local youths;

* RM5 million to enhance women development that will benefit more than 90 women’s associations and 4,505 single mothers. This allocation includes assistance for women who need attention and help;

* RM5 million for special assistance to 26,612 people with special needs (OKU);

* RM5 million to meet 28,489 old folks needs registered with Sabah Welfare Service Department presently;

* RM5 million for 42 Non-Government Organisations to produce caring society and people oriented through NGOs’ activities and movement.

* RM10 million to support entrepreneur development and activities among small and medium operators including Village Entrepreneur Development Programme;

* RM6 million for Yayasan Usaha Maju (YUM) to provide more opportunities for micro entrepreneur especially women who are involved in micro business activities. For the record, YUM has successfully produced 72,110 micro entrepreneurs and we are optimistic that with this additional special allocation, we target to finance another 658 micro entrepreneurs through Entrepreneur Loan Scheme;

* RM2 million to be allocated to improve backward villages which will benefit another 10 villages in the rural areas under Program Kampung Sejahtera (PKS); and

* RM5 million to be distributed as initial capital to smallholders including farmers and growers for tapioca planting activities. This is to enable sufficient supply to stimulate tapioca based downstream industry and existing factories needs. The Government targets to increase production of tapioca from 5,940 to 10,439 metric ton.

Musa gave an assurance that should those programmes bring about success to the target groups, the Government would not hesitate to increase/give more allocation in the future.

He also said that RM32 million had been allocated next year to support and assist Chinese and missionary schools as well as non-Islamic organisations.

“Racial harmony, freedom in religious practice and unity among the people is the core of our strength in Sabah.

“In matters regarding religious practices, the Government always provides assistance regardless of whether they are Muslim or of non-Muslim faith,” he stressed.