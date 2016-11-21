Acer’s new Swift 7 boasts super thin feature

KUCHING: Acer’s new Swift 7 leads the trend in style as it is said to be the world’s first laptop that measures less than a centimetre (cm) while still boasting features that are up to date in the laptop market.

The extremely thin Swift 7 measures just 0.39 inches (9.98 mm) in height and weighs a mere 2.48 pounds (1.1 kg), providing incredible portability and up to nine hours of battery life.

“We are thrilled to announce the new Swift series, a complete ultra-thin laptop lineup with something for everyone,” said Acer Inc Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business general manager, Jerry Hou.

“Front and centre is the flagship Swift 7 with an all-aluminum chassis that’s less than one centimeter thin, while still packing in performance and stamina for all-day productivity.”

“The new 7th Generation Intel Core processors set a new bar for performance and efficiency enabling amazingly fast, responsive designs that are also incredibly thin and light,” said Intel Corp Client Computing Group vice president and Mobility Client Platforms general manager, Chris Walker.

“Intel and Acer’s strong collaboration is on full display with the new Swift series which delivers great performance in a beautiful package.”

Its black-and-gold dual tone design is fitted with durable all-aluminum uni-body, while tough Corning Gorilla Glass adds superior scratch resistance to the 13.3-inch Full HD IPS display with a micro-bezel.

The Swift 7 is also powered by top-of-the-line performance, delivered through a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, fast 256GB SSD and up to 8GB of memory.

According to Acer, the latest wireless technology (2×2 802.11ac with MU-MIMO) delivers reliable and up to three times faster connections, while dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports are included for quick data transfer, connection to an external display, and to charge the notebook.

An HD webcam with HDR (High Dynamic Range) imaging support is also equipped to the new ultra-thin laptop.

The Acer Swift 7 is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Swift 7 SF713-51

Operating System: Windows 10 Home, 64-bit

Processor and chipset: Intel, Core i5, 1.20 GHz

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 256GB, Serial ATA/300

Screen size: 33.8 cm (13.3 inch)

Display screen: Active Matrix TFT Colour LCD, CineCrystal, In-plane Switching (IPS) Technology, 1920 x 1080

Graphics: Intel LPDDR3

Interfaces/Ports: Two Type C USB ports

Battery capacity: 2,770 mAh

Weight (Approximate): 1.65kg

Dimension (HxWxD): 10 x 324.6 x 229.6 mm