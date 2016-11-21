Adenan’s diplomacy will get back Sarawak’s rights — Minos

KUCHING: Political observer Dato Peter Minos says diplomacy is the best policy for the state in its efforts to get back its rights and power from the federal government.

Minos said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem was Sarawak’s best bet in this struggle. He believed that Adenan was not back – peddling on his promises to get back state rights and powers as spelt out in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) through his decision not to table a motion to the effect at the state legislative assembly (DUN) sitting which starts today.

“Let us exhaust the cooperation and diplomacy option first and let it work before any other option is put in place. Patience will always pay,” Minos opined.

“Let it be reminded that dealing with and getting big things from the federal government is not that easy as some may imagine. It is certainly not a walk in the park, as the state government in opposition-held states like Penang, Selangor and Kelantan have experienced. Yes they can and do shout and bark openly and loudly even very bravely but they cannot force KL to do their bidding. That is the reality.This, we all in Sarawak must not forget,” Minos added.

“So let us continue to give our full support to CM Adenan to fight for us in getting Sarawak’s rights and powers as spelt out in the MA63. How Adenan does it, leave it to him. The tactics are his. He will and can do it. With respect to the cynics and critics, none of us in Sarawak can do it any better than Adenan, no matter how loud we bark and shout or furiously using the Internet,” Minos said.

He pointed out that besides being the Chief Minister, Adenan has the courage to speak out for Sarawak and was doing it candidly and openly, unmatched by anyone in the state.

“We have seen that in the last two years or so. Now some Sarawakians are questioning why the state assembly is not to be involved yet on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 issue but do not forget what one big power leader said: ‘Does it matter whether a cat is black or white so long it catches a mouse.’ Yes, it does not matter how Adenan does it so long, at the end, Sarawak gets back its rights and powers under the MA63. If it can be done, as Adenan said, without confrontation with federal government why not?” Minos said.