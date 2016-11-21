Bersih Sarawak to hold vigil tonight

KUCHING: Bersih Sarawak is planning to hold a vigil at 7.30pm tonight (Nov 21) at the Padang Merdeka here as part of an effort to demand for the release of Bersih 2.0 chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah from police custody in Kuala Lumpur.

Chin was arrested few days before the Bersih 5.0 Saturday gathering under Section 124C of the Penal Code that prohibits acts that “threaten parliamentary democracy”.

The offence carries an imprisonment penalty of maximum 15 years upon conviction. The arrest under such section was read together with the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (or Sosma) that allows detention without trial for 28 days.

Somsa was enacted to replace Internal Security Act (ISA).

Bersih Sarawak secretariat committee member Ann Teo told this to a press conference this afternoon at a coffee shop in Batu Tiga here. She was accompanied by volunteers, namely lawyers Saifulnizam Sam and Murnie Hidayah Anuar, as well as event organising committee member Geoffrey Tang.

Murnie described Sosma as draconian and used by the authorities to intimidate members of NGOs fighting for human rights.

Saifulnizam said legal minds within the Bersih group are pooling their resources together and they would file for a writ of habeas corpus – a type of court order to ensure the release Chin immediately.

Teo said the vigil tonight would be the first in Sarawak calling for the release of Chin, following KL’s vigil last night (Nov 20). The vigil will continue until Chin is released, she added.

“The arrest and detention against Maria (Chin) is absurd and utterly uncalled for. We call for her immediate release and demand that the government uphold and respect the rights to dissent under the federal constitution,” she said.

On another matter Teo conceded that the turnout for the Bersih 5.0 Sarawak rally on Saturday at the Amphitheatre, Jalan Budaya as less than satisfactory when almost 500 participants turned up.

She blamed the low turnout on the resistance of the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to allow participants to gather at the venue.

“To make matter worse, the amphitheatre was taped and cordoned off since Friday afternoon – more than 24 hours before the rally was due to start. The entrance to the car park was barricaded and two huge lorries were parked at the said entrance to reinforce the blockade,” she claimed.

She also blamed it on city council officers when they surrounded the whole place to make sure would-be participants were not able to use the place.

“The act of barricading the entrance and not allowing the organisers to use the public place appears to be an attempt to immobilise the event.” Teo said.

She argued since the amphitheatre is a public place and not a private property of the City council, a team of lawyers would be looking into the possibility of taking legal action against DBKU.