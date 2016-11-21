Sarawak 

Boy badly hurt in two-car crash

The front of the Kancil is wrecked. — Photo courtesy of Bomba

KUCHING: An 11-year-old boy was gravely injured in an accident at Kampung Aping, Km65 of the Kuching-Sri Aman Road near here on Saturday.

The victim from Kampung Sabal Kruin Baru, Batu 74 of Kuching-Sri Aman Road, was the front seat passenger of a Perodua Kancil, when it was hit by a Toyota Prado.

According to authorities, the Toyota Prado lost control and drifted to the left before running into the Kancil at around 1pm.

Bomba personnel had to extricate the injured boy before sending him for medical attention.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director DSP Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed the accident yesterday.

The incident is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

