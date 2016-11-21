Watersports 

Cahaya Zen rule the Sarawak River

Saiful Bahari, reporters@theborneopost.com
Abang Johari (fourth left) presenting the cheque to a representative of the champions.

KUCHING: Cahaya Zen 2 wrested the ‘King of The River’ title and lifted the Piala Tuan Yang Terutama Negeri as thousands thronged both sides of the Sarawak River to witness the Sarawak regatta yesterday.

They won the main event the Men’s 30 Paddlers International final in the face of fierce competition from runner-up Jang Altel 2 and Landas Danawa 8 who finished third. Jang Altel 2 was the defending champion.

Team manager Liang Seh Ee credited his champion team for maintaining their composure throughout the race and rising to the occasion.

He revealed that the team had been training for six months in Kuching and Indonesia.

Prizes were given away by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present to grace the event were Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, state secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and other state ministers and assemblymen.

Action on the Sarawak River yesterday.

