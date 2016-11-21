Disciplinary action against Umno members joining illegal assembly — Tengku Adnan

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will take disciplinary action against party members who joined the illegal assembly in the federal capital yesterday, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

The Federal Territories Minister said the party was studying the footage of the rally to identify Umno members who participated in the Bersih 5 and Red Shirts Movement rallies, before being brought to the Umno Disciplinary Board.

“We will leave it to the disciplinary board to made a decision and what they should do … now we will look at all the footage of yesterday’s rallies and see carefully who took part.

“I am very disappointed with what happened, I myself monitor yesterday and found many things that should not have been done by Malaysians,” he told reporters after officiating at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory 2016 integrated “War against Aedes” mega gotong-royong here yesterday.

Tengku Adnan was also disappointed with former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who joined the rally.

“I do not understand, before said all this should not happen … I think they are too arrogant and very disappointed,” he said.

Meanwhile Tengku Adnan said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had yet to ascertain the amount of losses incurred and was studying the damages on public properties during the rallies.

Earlier in his speech, he said, up till Nov 12 Nov, 7,833 dengue cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, an increase of 569 cases compared with 7,264 cases during the same period last year.

“The cumulative number of dengue deaths until Nov 12 is 18 deaths, compared with 32 deaths for the same period in 2015, representing a decrease of 14 deaths,” he said.

He said dengue cases and deaths in the federal capital reported up till Nov 12 showed that Tun Razak Parliamentary seat had the highest number of 1,095 cases and four deaths, followed by Segambut Parliamentary seat (899 cases, no deaths) and Setiawangsa Parliamentary seat (880 cases, two deaths).

Meanwhile he said the Air Panas Kampung Baru PPR housing project experienced 10 episodes of dengue fever

outbreaks this year with 44 cases compared with six outbreaks with 48 cases last year.

“I appeal to the community, especially city residents to also keep their residential surroundings clean in ensuring our city is kept clean, no Aedes mosquitoes breeding grounds and residences do not become a source of dengue outbreak,” he said. — Bernama