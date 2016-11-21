Dr Annuar advises assemblymen to be people’s champion

SIBU: Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee advises elected representatives to conduct themselves well when the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) convenes today until Nov 30.

He stressed that professional behaviour was vital in the august House especially as the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem would be tabling the state’s budget 2017.

“The meeting will determine the development and growth of the state economy and as people’s representatives – we have to focus seriously on the budget and it is our responsibility to ensure the budget will have a positive impact on the people we represent in the august House,” Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman added.

He pointed out that elected representatives also need to speak out without fear or favour on the needs of their constituency.

“What is good from the budget must be supported even though we have different political ideology. In other words, political ideology should not supersede the importance of the people. Personal political mileage should not be the agenda in debating the budget,” Dr Annuar advised.

He said any untoward behavior like walking out from the dewan (august House) while it is in session were tantamount to betraying the trust given by their voters and such behaviour was akin to running away from their core responsibility.

“Therefore, I urge especially the opposition to respect the proceeding as stated in the august House’s standing order so that this year’s budget can be discussed in a professional way to benefit the people at large.”

He advised the state opposition members not to follow their Peninsula counterparts by staging a walk out like during the last national budget as such act was unparliamentary.