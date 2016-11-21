Elderly sisters from longhouse get new walkers, thanks to Soon Koh

Sunah tries the walker, as Wong looks on.

SIBU: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has fulfilled his promise to give brand new walkers to two residents of Rumah Jalak Kusau at Tanjung Penasu.

Sisters Pandak Semaya, 67, and Sunah Semaya, 56, had for long lived with the problem of mobility.

They had voiced out their situation to Wong during his visit to the longhouse on Oct 22, where he pledged to them that he would return with brand new walkers for the two.

Yesterday, Wong – who is Bawang Assan assemblyman – fulfilled that promise when he handed over the equipment to the sisters, witnessed by United People’s Party (UPP) Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling, UPP Bawang Assan secretary Wong Hie Ping, longhouse chieftain Jalak Kusau, Temenggung Stanley Geramong, Pemanca James Semilan and Penghulu Jeffery Sut.

According to Pandak, she is suffering from knee pain which started about 20 years ago and it has affected her mobility since.

“The condition had gone from bad to worse. I badly needed a walker to help me move about. Back then, I used a piece of wood for support whenever I walked.

“I could not join other longhouse folk to plant and harvest padi due to my condition,” she said, as she and her sister thanked Wong profusely for his caring gesture.