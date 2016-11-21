Ex-aircraft technician jailed for terrorism-related offences

KUALA LUMPUR: A former aircraft technician was sentenced to five years in prison by the High Court here today after pleading guilty to two terrorism-related charges.

Nor Hafizy Che Meh, 39, received five years’ jail on the first count for promoting IS, and another five years on the second count for allowing a terrorist group to hold meetings at his rented home.

He committed the offences at a house at lot 6846-F, Lorong Kemboja, Kampung Melayu Subang in Petaling Jaya, Selangor between December 2013 and October 2015.

Justice Datuk Azman Abdullah ordered Nor Hafizy’s sentences to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on March 23, 2016.

The judge said the punishment would hopefully serve as a lesson to Nor Hafizy and other individuals contemplating to join terrorist groups.

According to the facts of the case presented by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P.Kunyalam, Nor Hafizy had been interested in Jihad and terrorism since 2013 and sharing information with his friends on Facebook.

Nor Hafizy had also allowed his rented house to be used by terrorists to deliver ‘usrah’ and promote membership, besides showing a video on the beheading of an IS detainee in his facebook.

Counsel Mohd Fadhly Yaacob represented Nor Hafizy. -Bernama