Fatal end for elderly biker in collision with four-wheel-drive

Family members of the deceased motorcyclist gathering at the crash scene after the accident along the Miri-Bintulu road yesterday.

MIRI: A 76-year-old man died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) along the Miri-Bintulu road yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3pm near Rumah Johnson, some 50km from here. The deceased, who has been identified as Jawa Ensiriban, was pronounced dead on the spot.

The 4WD driver was unharmed.

Jawa’s body was taken to Miri Hospital for a post-mortem.

The cause of the accident, which has yet to be determined as investigations are on-going, is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.