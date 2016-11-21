Fatimah hopes to be given money for socio-economic transformation initiatives

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing has requested for an allocation in the state budget to carry out programmes to benefit the needy, women and children.

Its minister, Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, said the money would also be used on other socio-economic programmes to help push the state’s transformation plan.

She said this to reporters covering the closing of the Centre for the Advancement of Social Entrepreneurship (CASE) Entrepreneurship Final Workshop here yesterday.

State Budget 2017 is scheduled to be tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem today.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said she would be touching on disaster relief assistance and other issues in her winding-up speech in the current DUN sitting.

“I will be speaking about what have been approved by the state cabinet in terms of aid for disaster victims.”