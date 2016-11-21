Hasmi of Naim is Sheda’s Property Man of the Year

Abang Johari (third left) presents the ‘Property Man of the Year’ Award to Hasmi witnessed by (from left) Abdul Karim, Sheda vice-president Alex Ting Kuang Kuo who is also the dinner’s organising chairman, Joseph Wong and Soon Koh.

KUCHING: The much coveted Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Property Man of the Year 2016 award was presented to the founder of Naim Holdings Berhad, Datuk Hasmi Hasnan.

The award was presented by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg during the Sheda Annual Dinner and Excellence Awards at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Saturday night.

Other high achievers in the industry recognised during the dinner included Edusar Resources Sdn Bhd, Naim Engineering Sdn Bhd and Hock Peng Furniture & General Contractor who won the Outstanding Award for Open Category.

The Outstanding Award for Commercial (Shop Offices) was presented to Pantai Bayu Indah Sdn Bhd for their project Marina Square II at Marina Parkcity Miri, while the Merit Award for Strata Development (High Rise) went to Elica Sdn Bhd for ‘The Republic’ in Kuching.

The Merit Award for Commercial (Hotel) was presented to Paling Construction Sdn Bhd for Goldenbay Hotel, Bintulu while the Commendation Award for Commercial (Hotel) belonged to Unique Harvests Sdn Bhd for the Pullman Miri Waterfront project.

In his speech, Abang Johari, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem urged property developers to play a significant role in assisting the government to counter problems rising from rapid urbanisation.

“Property developments and housing projects must be strategically located and be conducive towards producing a good environment (which is) secure and safe,” said Abang Johari, who is also the Housing and Urbanisation Minister.

He added that his ministry had formed the city renewal project committee to implement initiatives to address issues related to urbanisation.

“We will play a more significant role to solve issues concerning the ownership of affordable homes and will introduce measures and policies to help buyers.

“This is why the participation of property developers in low-cost housing projects is very much needed to build quality homes for those with incomes of RM3,000 and below,” said Abang Johari.

Meanwhile, Sheda president Joseph Wong Kee Liong urged the state government to consider affordable housing projects still awaiting approval.

“We urged the state government to look at projects by Sheda which are pending approval to ensure that we can continue to play a significant role in the state’s development,” he said.

The event also saw the presentation of the ‘KitKotak’ home by Elica Sdn Bhd to a recipient from Kampung Buntal which was awarded by Minister for Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah.

Also present were Second Minister of Finance Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and Assistant Minister for Housing Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.