Heavy rain triggers floods in three places in Perak

Several areas in Gerik affected by flash floods.— Bernama photo

IPOH: Heavy rain on Saturday night caused flash floods in several areas in Gerik, Lenggong and Batu Gajah in Perak, but they did not necessitate the evacuation of villagers.

The affected areas were Kampung Air Suda, Kampung Ramasamy, Kampung Padang, Jalan Takong Datok and the market in Gerik, Kampung Beng in Lenggong and Batu 3 of Jalan Tanjung Tualang in Batu Gajah, according to a spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department. He said the floodwaters rose to 1.2 metres in the five areas in Gerik.

“One person who was trapped in the floods at the market was rescued by boat and moved to a safe place,” he told Bernama when contacted yesterday.

He also said that a house in Kampung Beng, Lenggong, was flooded to a depth of 0.5 metre but the floodwaters had since receded. The floodwaters in Batu Gajah had also subsided, he added. — Bernama