International artiste appreciates loyal fans at special gathering

Chung and her loyal fans.

KUCHING: The love, devotion and solid support from fans are the major drive behind international artiste Jessie Chung’s perseverance in the entertainment industry.

Chung, whose album took second spot on Taiwan’s most influential ‘Five Music’s Top 5 Chart’ for International Albums — beating that of Celine Dion, recently hosted a gathering in Kuala Lumpur with her fans where she shared with them her triumphs and struggles in the industry.

The event was run by Jessie Chung International Fan Club in collaboration with Future Entertainment and Music Group Australia.

Chung, who had just returned from Taiwan, disclosed that despite her success, she continued to become the target of cyber-bullies.

“That night, Chung opened her heart to her fans, telling them that she had always been insecure, even as a child. She has been very successful, having received positive reviews from Taiwan’s music critic Qiu Da Li and Chinese music judge Lu Shi Wei.

“However, she still considers herself inferior compared with other artistes,” said Chung’s spokesperson, adding that her career has survived to this day because of the support and encouragement from her fans.

“The vile words used by the cyber-bullies against her are quite horrendous and appalling – some have even gone to the extent of cursing her directly on Facebook.

“Amidst all this, Jessie Chung feels that her fans’ love and devotion for her are much stronger

than the hurt caused by such bullying.