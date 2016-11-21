Sarawak 

Jin San Transport unveils All-New Chevrolet Colorado in Bintulu

Pau (fifth right) joins Jin San management and sales representatives in giving their thumbs-up to the All-New Chevrolet Colorado at the showroom in Bintulu.

BINTULU: Jin San Transport Contractor Sdn Bhd, an authorised dealer of the Chevrolet automotive brand, has unveiled the All-New Chevrolet Colorado at its showroom here.

Prominent businessman Datuk Pau Chiong Ung launched the new model at the event on Nov 12.

The Chevrolet Colorado 2.5-litre VGT Standard LT (MT) on-the-road price begins from RM101,897 (private) and
RM102,150 (company), while the Standard LT (AT) is at RM109,892 (private)/ RM110,145 (company); and the Standard LTZ (AT), RM116,932 (private) / RM117,185 (company).

A 2.8-litre VGT Standard (LTZ) is priced at RM126,448 (private) / RM126,701 (company); and a 2.8-litre VGT Standard (High Country) at RM134,358 (private) / RM134,611 (company).

For more details on the All-New Chevrolet Colorado, visit the showroom at No 1 BCM Shophouse, Jalan Johari Sunam, Sibiyu here; call 086-327318; or email to chevroletbtu_sales@hotmail.com.

