Long Ikang folk to hold family day on Nov 27

Peter (seated, second left) with the Long Ikang Miri committee members.

MIRI: Families from Long Ikang who are now residing here are invited to the ‘Thanksgiving and Family Day’ celebration to be held at Piasau Camp this Nov 27.

According to Long Ikang Miri committee chairman Peter Jalong Usang, the year-end event aims to bring together rural families who had migrated to the city to interact with one another and enhance their relationship.

“We are inviting all Long Ikang residents in Miri and those still living in Long Ikang and surrounding areas to this year-end occasion to enhance closer rapport among the longhouse folk,” Peter told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Peter said Baram MP Anyi Ngau and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau had been invited to the event. He said those coming to the event could bring along their own food and beverages, making it a potluck affair.

Various activities such telematches, live band performance, food sale and lucky draws would be held throughout the day.

Peter urged fellow Long Ikang community to attend the family day as it would be a good platform for them to interact with their elected representatives and even to talk about future plans and development for Long Ikang.

He also invited Long Ikang Safety and Development Committee (JKKK) members and Ketua Kaum Katrina Madang to the occasion.

For further information, contact Peter at 0198179850, Simon Lawai (019-8885536), Councillor Domanica Lucia Bulan Tinggang (016-8502736), Maxwell Laing (016-8625770), Lucia Asa (013-8827466)

and Lilian Mujan Jok (019-8550013).