MA63: Adenan believes PM will keep his word, says Uggah

Uggah beating the ‘garamut’, a Kayan traditional drum, to get the Kayan Association of Sarawak annual dinner going. Also seen are Penguang (second left) and Dennis (third right).

MIRI: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem “is not very happy” with the pace to reclaim the state’s rights, but he remained confident Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will keep his word on the matter.

Speaking at the Kayan Association of Sarawak’s annual dinner here on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas acknowledged that the discussions were moving too slowly, and that he, like the chief minister, was frustrated also.

“Tok Nan is not very happy with the progress to claim the state’s rights,” said Uggah.

“But similar to those issues with Petronas, he is doing all he can by discussing with Najib.”

He added that even though the state had decided not to table a motion on this matter in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, which starts today, “we are positive matters that have been agreed upon would be sorted out with Najib”.

“I assure you all that Tok Nan is as committed as before to win back the rights of Sarawak.”

On Wednesday, Adenan told a press conference in Kuching that the state BN had decided not to table a motion on reclaiming the state’s rights in the DUN.

He said there was now no need to make the move as Najib had on Nov 13 said the federal government was ready to explore any misinterpretation of the Malaysia Agreement signed in 1963 with Sarawak and Sabah.

“We trust the prime minister to do the right thing. In the meantime, there is no need to pass a resolution in the Dewan.”

On the state budget that will be tabled today, Uggah urged all Sarawakians, especially the rural community, to study it carefully.

He said the focus of the budget would be Adenan’s way to deliver his promise to resolve problems besieging the people, especially rural folk.

“Promises made during the state election have not been forgotten, but we will implement it phase by phase,” said Uggah.

“The Kayan community, in particular, being the top three poorest communities in the state, should not ignore the state budget. Study it and understand it. This is because it is not rhetoric but the realisation of the promise that you shall see in the next five years.”

He said the key problems faced by people in the rural areas were lack of infrastructure, utilities and education.

The government’s effort through initiatives like Rural Transformation Programme and Sarawak Socio-Economic Transformation Plan (SETP) aimed to wipe out poverty, he said.

At the function, Uggah pledged a government grant of RM30,000 for the association.

Among those present were Kayan Association of Sarawak president Dennis Ngau, Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Baram MP Anyi Ngau, Senator Datuk Lihan Jok, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis, organising chairlady Lahong Tajang, and Temenggong Elizabeth Deng.