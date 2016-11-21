Matang road upgrade to ease congestion

Fadillah (in the excavator) with Dr Zaidi and Fazzruddin pose with school’s Board of Management members and community leaders after the ground-breaking ceremony. – Photos by Muhammad Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: The road from Malihah traffic light junction to Matang Jaya will be upgraded from a single carriageway to dual carriageway.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said his ministry, through the Public Works Department (PWD), was now discussing with the state government on this proposed project.

“We hope to get approval from the state government as this initiative will ease traffic congestions,” he told reporters after officiating at BSN School Carnival at SJK Chung Hua Batu 7 in Matang yesterday.

In addition, the completion of the underpass at Datuk Temenggong Abang Kipali Abang Akip Roundabout and the E-mart bridge connecting Matang to Jalan Stapok will provide more options for motorists and thus reduce congestion at Jalan Kulas and Jalan Satok.

Earlier, Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the proposed SJK Chung Hua Batu 7 Matang pre-school, estimated to cost RM1.5 million.

The building will have eight classrooms, a hall and canteen.

Fadillah announced a grant of RM100,000 for the project, while Tupong assemblyman Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman chipped in RM50,000 and Senator Dr Zaidi Suhaili RM10,000.

Also present were state BSN Business director Zamri Ngah and SJK Chung Hua Batu 7 Matang headmaster Voon Boon Shaw.