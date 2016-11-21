‘Monsoon parking’ for housewife at Sunday market

The car of the housewife in the drain near the Sunday market.

SIBU: Shopping at Pedada Road’s Sunday Market for a housewife ended up with her car in a monsoon drain yesterday morning.

The 11am incident occurred when the driver in her 50s had finished marketing and gone for breakfast in a coffee shop. Later, when starting her car to reverse, she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

Her car sped backwards and dived into the drain after it broke through an iron railing.

Member of the public helped her out after she landed in the huge, concrete drain. The woman was unharmed. Fortunately, the drain water was not at a dangerous level although it had been raining for the past week.