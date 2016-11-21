Number of prisoners in the country exceeds prison capacity – Home Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of prisoners in the country has exceeded by 6,292 the prison capacity of 45,310 as at Oct 4 this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

The Home Ministry said in a written reply circulated in the house that the total number of prisoners as at Oct 4 was 51,602.

Among the measures taken by the Prisons Department to ease the situation was to transfer prisoners from the crowded to the uncrowded prisons and renovate some prisons to accommodate a higher number of prisoners, it said.

The ministry was replying to a question from N. Surendran (PKR-Padang Serai) on the current number of prisoners in the country.

It said the Prisons Department was stepping up implementation of the parole system, compulsory attendance order and community rehabilitation centres involving 38,391 prisoners who were undergoing rehabilitation outside prisons.

“The effectiveness of rehabilitation and training to reduce the return of prisoners to prisons upon their release was also being enhanced,” it said. – Bernama