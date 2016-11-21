Nyalau still the best pick as MP for Lubok Antu, says Rayong

SRI AMAN: Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau remains the best choice to defend the parliamentary constituency in the next general election.

According to Engkilili assemblyman Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa, Nyalau has proven his ability and dedication in bringing development to the area since becoming its elected representative.

“He (Nyalau) is also able to work with Batang Ai assemblyman (Malcolm Mussen Lamoh) when it comes to bringing in more development. It is for this reason that Nyalau is still the best pick for Lubok Antu,” Rayong said after having declared open SK San Semaju annual sports carnival here recently.

He said thanks to Nyalau, Lubok Antu constituents could enjoy the fruits of rapid and tremendous development such as good road network, clean water supply, bridges, commercial centre and also the upgrading of the water treatment plant there.

On a separate matter, Rayong pledged his willingness to sponsor a seminar on the English language for teachers from Engkilili next year, believing that such programme was crucial in helping local school-children to be more fluent in the language.

Later, Rayong announced an allocation of RM3,000 under his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant for SK San Semaju parents-teachers association (PTA).

Nyalau’s representative councillor Zainie Aji and the school’s PTA chairman councillor Engkabi Jamu were among those present at the opening ceremony.