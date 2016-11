US President Barack Obama (L) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (2ndR) shake hands before an economic leaders meeting on November 20, 2016 in Lima. -AFP photo

MOSCOW: US President Barack Obama and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met briefly on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“They greeted each other and held brief discussions,” Russian news agencies quoted Peskov as saying. -AFP