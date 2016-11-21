People begining to lose trust in Bersih’s objective, says S’wak BN man

KUCHING: State Barisan Nasional Backbenchers Club (BNBC) chairman Abdullah Saidol has claimed that this year’s Bersih rally here attracted lower number of people than the one held last year.

He opined the poor turnout at Bersih 5 was probably due to people losing trust in the objective of the rally.

“Initially, many believe the Bersih movement was impartial or politically non-partisan – genuinely fighting for social justice and equitability. However, the presence of prominent opposition leaders in the rally indicates undisputable evidence that this rally is politically motivated.

“Fundamentally, their objective is to overthrow a democratically-elected government,” he said yesterday.

It was reported that hundreds came for the Bersih 5 Sarawak rally at the Amphitheatre here on Saturday, versus reports of 3,000 people attending Bersih 4 rally at Song Kheng Hai Ground here on Aug 29 last year.

The evening rain also caused the Saturday rally here to end prematurely.

Abdullah said the rally’s objective was meant to project an image that the majority of the people in the country were wrong in their choice for the government of the day.

“That’s why you see they don’t promote active Bersih gathering in an opposition state. Moreover, the majority of the people don’t subscribe to public disturbance and hostility, which may cause disruption to businesses and promote ill feeling.

“The Bersih movement can be easily described as a case of the ‘pot calling the kettle black,” he said.