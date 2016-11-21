Plans underway to turn old DUN Complex into a cultural centre

(Front, from right) Ik Pahon and Sikie watch a performance by the students.

KUCHING: The old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex will be converted into a cultural centre as early as next year.

Permanent secretary to Ministry of Tourism Datu Ik Pahon Joyik disclosed this during an event held at the complex yesterday.

According to him, the main objective behind the move is to enable the old complex to become functional again and eventually, to turn it into a tourism attraction.

“We plan to host cultural events at this building every weekend – from day to night. To realise this plan, we have decided to conduct courses on grooming more youngsters who can contribute artistically when participating in the ministry’s programmes and events in the future,” he said, adding that the ministry’s present lineup of cultural courses would be enhanced soon.

“The upgrades will be in terms of facilities, training venues, infrastructure and lesson modules for the courses.”

Moreover, Ik Pahon also said the ministry would welcome all kinds of support from the various cultural organisations across the state.

The function yesterday marked the completion of a course run by the ministry, which involved a total of 264 students.

According to Ik Pahon, students learned the arts of traditional dancing, traditional music and also modern music throughout the programme.

He advised those interested to take part in this course to look out for offers and announcements via mass media, especially for next year’s intake.

According to him, the course is currently available across all divisions in the state, except in Mukah and Sibu due to the lack of teachers attached to the ministry there.

Assistant Minister for Arts and Culture Datuk John Sikie Tayai officiated at the ceremony yesterday.