Police seizes 300 Zenith pills

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: Police Drug Unit Banjarmasin red-handed a construction worker when transacting Zenith pill beside elemtary school SD Basirih 1, South Banjarmasin, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The perpetrator arrested based on information from people who fret over his actions distributing dangerous drugs,” said police chief Kombes Pol Anjar Wicaksana Sik, Saturday.

He said the perpetrator had become a target of operation of an investigation by the Narcotics Unit Police.

When that actor wanted to sell the drug in Jalan Antasan Bondan RT 23, exactly next to the SD Basirih I, he was arrested right away.

KS alias Moyo (40), a resident of Mantuil Urban Village, was arrested on Thursday (17/11) night, at around 21:30 pm.

In addition to securing the offender, Drug Unit also seized evidence Zenith types of Carnophen as many as 300 pills in packaging/pieces and ready to distribute as well as a cash of Rp660.000.

“At this time the perpetrators and the evidence have been secured at Drugs Unit for examination and further legal proceedings,” said the number one in the neighborhood Banjarmasin Police.

From the results of the investigation, Moyo has been named as a suspect and charged under Article 197 of Law Decree No.36 Year 2009 on Health.