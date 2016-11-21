Retain proposed 13 new state seats – EC

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) yesterday recommended that the proposed additional 13 state seats in Sabah to be retained,

bringing the total number of state constituencies in Sabah to 73.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said the decision was made after considering all the objections received during the first local inquiry proceedings conducted from last Oct 24 to 27.

He said based on the first local inquiry, there were amendments and name changes to a parliamentary constituency and three state constituencies in Sabah.

As such, he said EC would display recommendations on the redelineation of electoral boundaries for Sabah for one month from Nov 22 until Dec 21 for checking and objection.

“A total of 995,729 voters in the current Electoral Roll which have been endorsed by the EC and gazetted on May 13, 2016 will be used in the redelineation review,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mohd Hashim said the public could check the notice and information relating to the matter by visiting the EC’s website at www.spr.gov.my .

He said the details on the proposed recommendations would be published in the notice.

Representation on the proposed recommendations could be made to EC within the stipulated period by parties stated in the Federal Constitution, namely, the state government, local authorities or a group of no less than 100 registered voters whose names were shown in the current electoral roll, he said.

He said all objections must be submitted in writing and addressed to the Sabah state election officer.

On August 9, the Sabah state legislative assembly had passed amendments to the state constitution by adding 13 new state seats, increasing the number of seats from the current 60 to 73.