RM200 mln to upgrade 10th Battalion GOF Lanang Camp

Masir (third from left) visits the gutted barracks at Lanang Camp, accompanied by Zulkifli (second from left) and others.

SIBU: An allocation of RM200 million has been set aside under Budget 2017 to upgrade the decades-old 10th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) camp at Lanang here, said Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat.

The budget, among others, would include rewiring and changing the piping system as the camp was built in 1964 and building more barracks and quarters.

“The allocation will be spread out under the third and fourth rolling plans under the 11th Malaysia Plan,” Masir told a press conference after visiting Lanang Camp yesterday.

While there, he visited the site of the gutted barracks, accompanied by Sarawak GOF deputy commander ACP Zulkifli Jonit and Lanang Camp commanding officer superintendent Hasnan Karim.

On Nov 5, a fire levelled a wooden block of barracks at the camp. Nine of the 10 units were destroyed, leaving 37 people from seven GOF families homeless.

Masir (second right) hands over the ministry’s contribution to a victim at Lanang Camp.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently approved RM20 million for the proposed construction of a new 60-unit quarters at the camp.

That allocation was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a function to mark the commencement of the project in early May this year.

Masir, who is also Sri Aman MP, said the RM20 million approved was to build 40 to 50 units of new barracks to address the housing needs of the GOF personnel at the camp.

He added that the construction of the three-room modern concrete barracks would be implemented using the Industrialised building system (IBS), adding that a company, Wekajaya, had been appointed to implement the project.

He, however, said he did not know when work to build the new barracks would commence, but the last coordination meeting was held last month.

“I hope this will be implemented soon, where between 40 and 50 units of new barracks will be built, with an addition of a multi-purpose hall.”

On his visit, he said he was instructed by Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, to visit the camp and convey his (Ahmad Zahid) sympathy to the affected families.

According to Masir, the Deputy Prime Minister had also instructed him to hand over the ministry’s contribution of RM2,000 to each of the affected family to lessen their burden.

Meanwhile, Sarawak GOF commander SAC Khaw Kok Chin, during his visit to the camp recently, assured that they were looking at all angles, including welfare, to assist the affected families.