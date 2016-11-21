S4S holds peaceful protest on Waterfront

Peaceful gathering of S4S protesters – Photos courtesy of the S4S

KUCHING: Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) group were gathered along the Kuching Waterfront this morning (Nov 21), holding a peaceful protest against Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem’s decision not to table a motion in state’s pursuits to demand for state rights and powers as spelt out in the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Almost 500 supporters and symphatisers of S4S were present, with some holding placards informing the government of their various shortcomings, and questioning officials of their delay in expediting solutions to some issues.

These participants, mostly from Serian, Kuching and Samarahan came in eight 40-seaters buses and several chartered vans to ensure a big crowd there.

Responding to a request for explanation via a phone call, S4S de facto leader Peter John Jaban said the rationale of the protest is very simple.

He said the tabling of the motion is necessary because when discussions on these are recorded in The Hansard, it (motion) entrenches the requests of all fellow Sarawakians and not that of a single or one group.

“Once it is embedded in The Hansard, even the successor of YAB CM (Adenan) will have something solid to fall back on if eventually talks between him (Adenan) and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over devolution of power, failed,” he stressed.

Adenan on several occasions, said that he would table the motion to demand for state rights and powers in this particular state legislative assembly (DUN) sitting.

However last week he decided not to do so citing reasons that Najib is now accommodative towards Sarawak. Most observers believed that Adenan is opting for a non confrontational approach first and foremost in this political struggle.