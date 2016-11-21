Sarawak Indians Sarawakians, not outsiders – Dr Jerip

Dr Jerip lits a traditional lamp before the dinner. With him are Nadison (third from right) and other IAK officials.

KUCHING: All local Indians must consider themselves as Sarawakians, not ‘outsiders’.

Assistant Minister of Public Health Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said their ancestors migrated here hundreds of years ago,

and the Indian community was now very much a part of the state.

Speaking at a Deepavali gathering organised by the Indian Association Kuching (IAK) here on Saturday night, he noted there were about 10,000 Indians in Sarawak.

“Their number is even bigger than a few other ethnic races.”

IAK president Nadison Rathenum, who also spoke, said the Indians in Sarawak had always felt at home in the state.

He, however, urged the state government to always remember that there was an Indian community in the state and hoped that Sarawakian Indians would never be neglected.

“I am proud to say that every Indian family in Sarawak has at least one graduate. That is one thing my community can be proud of.”

At the event, Dr Jerip gave IAK a RM20,000 grant for their activities.

It was also announced that Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had pledged RM5,000 for the association.