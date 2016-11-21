Sarikei gears to be a food powerhouse in central region

From fourth left:Malcolm, Len and Anthony perform a gimmick to launch Sarikei Pineapple and Borneo Fruits Fest 2016.

SARIKEI: Sarikei Division targets to meet 80 per cent of the food demand in the state’s central region.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to launch Sarikei Pineapple and Borneo Fruits Festival here on Saturday night, said this goal was in line with the rebranding of the festival two years ago.

“Sarikei has been considered the food basket of Sarawak by the state government,” he said.

He said Sarikei Division would become the state’s food hub if all plans were implemented accordingly.

Citing official statistics, Sarikei has met 60 percent of the food demand in the central region, which covers Betong, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Sarikei Divisions.

Some of the agriculture produce, like vegetables and fruits, were even sent to Miri, Kuching and Brunei.

Mussen said by 2030, Sarikei should be able to meet 80 per cent of food demand.

The government is also hoping that Sarikei would be able to help reduce the country’s dependence on imported food, which had been increasing each year.

Malaysia, he said, imported RM30 billion worth of food in 2010, and the amount soared to RM45 billion last year.

Meanwhile, Sarikei Resident Dr Anthony Valentine Laiseh said the fest started on Nov 18 and would end on Nov 30.

Besides this festival, Sarikei also had other festivals such as Pakan Fest, Julau Pepper Fest, Bintangor Orange Fest and Power Boat Race. All these events portrayed the division as a main producer of food and cash crops.

Among those present were Assistant minister for Workforce Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, and former Sarikei Resident Dahim Nadot.