Sebauh schools commended for academic excellence

Jenny (centre) presents an award to a representative of one of the schools, as Tero (left) looks on.

BINTULU: Political secretary to chief minister Jenny Bangga has commended primary schools in Sebauh near here for their excellent achievement in this year’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR).

She attributed the success to the hard work of the teachers especially, in guiding the pupils to excel in their studies.

She disclosed that the Public Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi, who is also Kemena assemblyman, had agreed to contribute RM10,000 to Sebauh District Education Office (PPD) next year for distribution to these excellent schools in appreciation of such commendable performance.She was representing Dr Rundi at the PPD Sebauh dinner at a restaurant here on Saturday.

Jenny congratulated PPD Sebauh for its efforts in improving the academic performance of the schools across the district.

PPD Sebauh officer Tero Bayel said the event was held to recognise the contribution by staff members of the schools in Sebauh, including the teachers.

The event was also attended by Sebauh District officer Desmond Douglas Jerukan, PPD Bintulu officer Fred Entau, Tatau Education officer Mohadi Mubin, MLNG (Operations) manager Bita Ata, as well as the Sebauh Headmasters Council (MGB) chairman Roslan Rosli, Bintulu MGB chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Zaini and Tatau MGB chief Tony Madup.