Spanish taxi driver returns 10,000 euros left in cab

MADRID: A Canadian tourist who left a suitcase containing 10,000 euros ($10,500) in cash in a Barcelona taxi has been reunited with his money thanks to an honest cab driver, police said Sunday.

The driver dropped off the suitcase on Saturday at a police station in Barcelona’s Eixample neighbourhood, home to Guadi’s famed Sagrada Familia church, after he realised it had been left behind, a police spokeswoman said.

“Police opened the suitcase to try to find information that could identify its owner. Inside they found 10,000 euros in cash, baby clothes and a Canadian passport,” she added.

Using the passport police were able to track down the owner and return the suitcase.

“He was really grateful and sent us a thank you note for returning it so quickly,” the spokeswoman said. -AFP

