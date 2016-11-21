SPB assessment not fully based on academic marks

KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning next year, only 40 per cent of assessment for admission to Form One at fully residential schools (SBP) will be based on academic performance, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid yesterday.

He said the remaining 60 per cent would depend on the students’ involvement in co-curricular activities and their discipline.

“Admission to SBP does not fully depend only on academic level, but the assessment marks will be given by schools based on the School-based Assessment (PBS).

“Many are prejudice with the system, but we place our trust on the teachers,” he said when speaking at the discussion session of the Education Cluster at the Ummah Agenda Empowering Convention (KPAU) 2.0 here.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh was also invited to speak during the discussion session on

education.

The convention will fine-tune the resolutions for the upcoming Umno General Assembly from the 691 already discussed and agreed upon at various levels of the party before this.

Responding to a question by a participant on a suggestion by MCA for annual budget to be made compulsory for Chinese national-type schools, Mahdzir said all schools received government allocation.

In another development, Idris said the ministry would leave to the universities concerned to take action on five university students who participated in the Bersih 5 assembly on Saturday.

“All universities have been given autonomy, so they will be certain to not let their image to be tarnished,” he added.

During the discussion session, Idris shared a short animation video ‘Firdaus 2050’ produced by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on his idea of the government’s aspiration for the new generation under the 20250 National Transformation. — Bernama