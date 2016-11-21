State gymnasts grabbed 10 gold in Bukit Jalil

(From right) Helena Wee, Gergana and Bogomil with the state gymnasts at the recent Sportexcel and National Gymnastics Championship. — Photo by Teo Chi Wei

PENANG: Sarawak’s young gymnasts captured 10 gold, six silver and six bronze medals at the Sportexcel and National Gymnastic Championship at the Bukit Jalil Gymnasium in Kuala Lumpur from Nov 10-13.

The five youngsters, backed by their recent Sukma experience, were 12-year old Nur Sofea Idayah from SK Ong Tiang Swee, 13-year old Audrey Jude from SMK St Mary, 13-year old Cassandra Lavign from SMK Kuching High, 14-year old Ally Hamuda from SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg, 14-year old Fareez Aiman from SMK Green Road and 10-year old Allya Kauthar of Bukit Jalil Sports School.

In the Sportexcel competition, Allya struck gold in the Girls Level 5 (10-12 yrs) WAG and Nur Sofea won the bronze while Audrey won the gold in the Level 6 (13-15 yrs) WAG and Cassandra was the silver medallist.

Ally and Fareez finished seventh and eighth in the Boys Junior (12-16 yrs) MAG to collect two bronze medals.

In the National Championship, Sarawak’s eight gold medals were delivered by Nur Sofea in the vault (Pre Junior), Allya in the uneven bars (Pre Junior), Cassandra in the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise (Junior) and Ally in the floor exercise, parallel bar and rings (Junior).

The silver medalists were Nur Sofea in the Pre Junior uneven bars and balance beams, Audrey in the Junior uneven bars and floor exercise, and Fareez in the Junior rings.

Meanwhile, Audrey won a bronze in the Junior vault, Cassandra in the Junior balance beam and Fareez was third in the Junior vault.

Sarawak gymnasts were coached by Bogomil Momchilov and his wife Gergana Momchilova.

Participating states were Malacca, Sarawak, Pahang, Perak, Federal Territory, Penang, Sabah,Terenganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

“I’m satisfied with our team’s performances despite they are the youngest in comparison with the rest of participating teams.

They had performed well and managed to defeat a number of the current national backup squad athletes,” said Sarawak Amateur Gymnastics Association president Helena Christine Wee.

Cassandra, Audrey and Nur Sofea Idayah were called up to join the national backup squad in Bukit Jalil immediately after Sukma XVIII but they declined the offer.

“Sarawak will again send another six girls aged between nine and 10 to the National Youth Circuit Competition to be held at Bukit Jalil from Dec 1-4,” Helena revealed.