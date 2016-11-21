‘State will support entrepreneurship workshops’

Fatimah (right) and Sheikh Ali (second from right) in a group photo with grant winners (from left) Arvinder, Rukayah, Linda, and Abdul Latip.

KUCHING: Workshops on entrepreneurship should focus on intensive and personalised training to ensure the success rate of entrepreneurs in the state will be higher.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Centre for the Advancement of Social Entrepreneurship (CASE) specialises in delivering innovative and value-added activities to promote revenue growth in household income.

“The state government is very committed and fully supports what CASE is doing because it is in line with what we want to do in order to transform Sarawak from a socio-economic perspective,” she said at the closing ceremony of CASE Entrepreneurship Final Workshop here yesterday.

CASE, which aims at promoting entrepreneurship among the youths in Malaysia, has track records of conducting entrepreneurship workshops in Perak, Pahang, Kedah, Kelantan and the Klang Valley. Todate, it has trained approximately 600 youths.

Fatimah pointed out that this time around, the workshop was conducted in the state at four locations: Kuching, Miri, Mukah and Dalat for its first-stage training programme.

“From these four sessions, CASE reached out to 143 participants, and out of these, 20 were selected to participate in a three-day workshop here.”

Meanwhile, CASE president Sheikh Ali Sheikh Hussin said Bursa Malaysia, through its annual Bursa Bull Charge, had granted CASE with a grant to kick start its entrepreneurship programme for Sarawak.

During the ceremony, Fatimah, alongside Sheikh Ali, presented Abdul Latip Mohti with a grant of RM15,000 while Linda David Junit, Rukayah Lias and Arvinder Kaur Khaira each received a grant of RM10,000.

CASE focuses on promoting entrepreneurship among youths and strengthening the capacity of rural and semi-urban youths aimed at building a culture of entrepreneurship in Malaysia in line with its vision ‘Nurturing Entrepreneurs, Transforming Society’.

It has successfully conducted various entrepreneurship programmes in Peninsular Malaysia with grants from various corporations and embassy, such as the American Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Bursa Malaysia and various corporate entities.