Talks on Sarawak rights best be left to state, federal govts — SWP

SIBU: Any discussion on Sarawak rights should be left to the state and federal governments, says Sarawak Workers Party (SWP) vice president David Munan.

He said the party respected the move by state leaders to not bring up the issue at the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting for this year, which commences today.

“We are confident that when ‘friends talk to friends’, the prime minister does not shut us up. He is willing and open to discussions.

“SWP leaves it to the wisdom of the state government to pursue Sarawak’s autonomy,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that the state Barisan Nasional (BN) is a united political front that strives to fight for and defend Sarawak and its rights.

Last week, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem declared that Sarawak had decided not to table motion on state’s rights in the DUN sitting.

This, Adenan said, was following assurance by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak that the latter was willing to discuss the matter.