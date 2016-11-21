Three poor families from Kpg Hj Baki get donations from Good Samaritans

Lim (fourth left) with Saripah (seated), Salamah (right) and Jamaluddin (second left) after the presentation of the donated items at Kampung Haji Baki near Kuching.

KUCHING: Three poor families from Kampung Haji Baki near here received donations from volunteer social worker Lim Chee Haw recently.

According to Lim, all three families have no stable income.

He handed over the donations, which were in the form of foodstuff, to representatives of the families – Saripah Talihah and another two individuals, known only as Salamah and Jamaluddin.

“These donations come from a number of Good Samaritans. Some of them do not mind to be named, but a few would prefer to remain anonymous,” said Lim.

The donors were Guan Tai Sdn Bhd of Tebakang, an individual who only wished to be known as Tay and his family from Mile 7 here, as well as Thian Lian Fah and Thian Khiuk Fah who are based in Singapore and the US, respectively, together with their friends.

Meanwhile, Lim said he could also assist in helping poor non-Muslim families acquire coffins during times of bereavement.

These coffins are purchased through donations from Good Samaritans. For more information, contact Lim himself at 082-248153 / 016-8070388.

Those wishing to donate or give back to society but at the same time, would want to remain anonymous can also contact Lim.

So far, the social worker has been involved in more than 600 acts of charity ever since he took up volunteer work 10 years ago.

“I would also like to point out that I have no online social media accounts such as Facebook,” Lim disclosed.