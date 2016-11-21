Two theft suspects nabbed with gas water heater, tools

The water heater/gas tank stuffed in the car by the two suspects when they were stopped by police.

MIRI: Police arrested two theft suspects after they found a gas tank-water heater and burglary tools in their car near Boulevard roundabout along the Miri-Pujut road at about midnight on Saturday.

According to Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat, the suspects – both locals aged 24 and 28 – are being detained under police custody for questioning.

“The suspects were detained at 12.01am by a team of Miri police and members of the Miri community policing during a routine patrol in the area,” he said.

The burglary tools were discovered underneath the front passenger seat. The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

ACP Khoo added that the car and its occupants appeared suspicious when police and the Miri community policing team approached the car, prompting them to stop it for inspection. “Upon inspection, they found those items in the car,” he said.