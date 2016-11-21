Umno-PAS political cooperation needed for Malay-Muslim unity – Jamil

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to establish political cooperation between Umno and PAS are required towards strengthening Malay-Muslim unity in the country.

Umno Supreme Council member, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom said such cooperation was enjoined by the religion and in fact, mentioned in the Quran to ensure the survival of the entire Muslim community.

He said based on that Islamic policy, Umno, with sincerity, courage and honesty, was prepared to cooperate (with PAS) in fulfilling a religious obligation.

“This matter should transcend the political dimension and be implemented to bring good and in tandem with our religious consciousness as Muslims.

“This resolution will be brought into the main agenda for debate at the upcoming Umno General Assembly,” he said when speaking in the Third Session: Religious Discussion at the Ummah Agenda Empowering Convention 2.0, at the Putra World Trade Centre, here, yesterday.

The Umno General Assembly will be held here from Nov 29 to Dec 3.

Jamil Khir, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said efforts towards bolstering Malay-Muslim unity was among the four main thrusts at the convention this time.

The other three were enhancing the Malaysian Islamic civilisation model, empowering the Islamic institutions and agencies, and raising the quality of Islamic education in the country. — Bernama