Venture into business to progress, Kayans told

A Kayan traditional dance to entertain the diners.

MIRI: Being one of the smallest and poorest communities in the state, the Kayans should learn to do business like the Chinese, for instance, to progress.

Kayan Association of Sarawak president Dennis Ngau, who made the call, said an asset of the Kayans was their soft-spoken and friendly nature, which endeared them to other races.

“Help and care for those in need, even if they are from different races. I strongly believe that they would do the same, too,” he said at the association’s annual dinner here on Saturday, which was officiated at by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Sharing of knowledge can help strengthen relationships.”

On the association’s objectives, Dennis, who is also Telang Usan assemblyman, said it included preserving traditional Kayan sports, arts, artefacts, songs, dances and music, promoting education, encouraging economic activities, and looking after members’ welfare.

A total of 1,130 people were at the dinner; 90 per cent of them were Kayans.