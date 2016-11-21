Voice people’s problems via more effective conventional ways – Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Listening to the people’s problems by translating the resolutions to become government policies is a more effective conventional method than holding street demonstrations without any directions, said Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

The Defence Minister said since Umno had long taken the approach to be close to the grassroots directly through conventional programmes to enable the resolutions to better reflect the people’s actual needs.

“This differentiates us from those wanting to topple the government through shortcuts via street demonstrations, practise political hatred and promote disunity.

“Such action will not bring any meaning to the majority of the people out there who will definitely be able to assess, because they always expected from the country’s leaders from conventional programmes such as these,” he told reporters at the Ummah Agenda Empowerment (K-PAU) 2.0, at the Putra World Trade Centre, here yesterday.

K-PAU, which is in the second year running, brings together economic, educational, religious, political and Bumiputera proposals to be finetuned through discussions with relevant ministers, academicians and leaders of non-governmental organisations, before being approved and brought to the Umno general assembly at this month’s end.

Hishammuddin, who is also party Supreme Council Motions Committee chairman, said the resolutions to be submitted to K-PAU, are consistent with the issues frequently debated at the general assembly but gave more space and opportunities to the people to have their needs heard by the top leaders.

Elaborating further on the illegal assembly (Bersih) in the federal capital yesterday, Hishammuddin said it somewhat tranished the credibility of the organisers for not having a clear direction.

“Those demands are unrealistic and I was involved in Bersih 1, 2 and 3 (while still Home Minister), demands keep changing. Every time we will see that they will change the goal post according to mood and sentiment. That would certainly raises questions,” he said.

He said currently their demand was to ask Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to step down, and as they had gone astray from original purpose, that made them lost credibility.

Commenting on the presence of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and former Deputy Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the assembly, Hishamuddin said the people could evaluate their honesty and sincerity. — Bernama