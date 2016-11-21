Wrong to resort to public rally to air grouses — Fadillah

KUCHING: Minister of Works Datuk Fadillah Yusof said there are proper channels — such as Parliament, State Legislative Assembly and the courts — to protest without the need to hold public demonstrations.

“Don’t resort to using demonstrations to topple a leader, unless there is a political agenda to create chaos,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the Bersih 5 rally on Saturday.

“I’m not on anyone’s side, whether it’s ‘yellow’ or ‘red’. The proper way is to sit down and discuss ways to resolve any issue.”

Fadillah, who is also Petra Jaya MP, said it the country became chaotic, investors would flee and the economy would nosedive.

“We do not want this to happen because we are a developing country. If we were already a developed country without depending on foreign investors and tourists, then it is okay,” he said.

“However, our country is highly dependent on foreign investors and tourists.” Fadillah, however, refused to comment on former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s involvement in the rally.

“What they (Bersih) are bringing (up) is something negative, which is not good for the country.”