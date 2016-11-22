A-G’s Report chides testing of equipment at aquatic centre

KUCHING: The Auditor-General’s Report 2015 Series 2 revealed that despite the satisfactory implementation of the Aquatic Centre project at the Sarawak Sports Complex, Petra Jaya, the testing and commissioning of the equipment were found to be less satisfactory.

The report also chided the recording of assets and inventory, which has not been fully completed, and the electronic and sports equipment, which were not kept in an orderly manner.

In order to overcome those weaknesses, the report proposed to the Sarawak Public Works Department to make sure that all contractors will comply with the contract specifications and to achieve work quality standards prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Practical Completion (CPC).

The Sarawak Sports Corporation should also ensure that all assets and inventory are recorded, properly labelled and stored to facilitate tracking and prevent damage, the report said.

“The Sarawak Public Works Department and the Sarawak Sports Corporation should ensure that all defects and non-compliance with contract specifications in terms of construction and equipment are addressed within the defect liability period,” it said.

The implementation of the RM163.45 million project is aimed at providing a world-class aquatic centre that meets the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) standard besides being the venue for aquatic events during the 18th Malaysia Games 2016 and the SEA Games in 2017.

The audit carried out on the overall implementation of the project between March and June 2016 found that it was satisfactory and met the Sarawak state government target to provide training facilities and a venue for aquatic events especially for Sukma 2016.

Meanwhile, on the renovation and repair works of facilities at the Tanjung Manis port, about 130km from here, the report revealed that although the monitoring and implementation of the project were satisfactory, its project management was found to be less scrupulous, with less satisfactory procurement management and late project-financing decision.

In order to improve the weaknesses and ensure such issues would not recur, the report recommended that the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and consultants to ensure the accurate scope of work to avoid significant changes and additional scope of work which could affect the project implementation schedule.

The STIDC, through its subsidiary, Tanjung Manis Integrated Port Sdn Bhd (TMP), has been appointed by the state government to manage the port operations in 2009.

The report also recommended STIDC to comply with the existing government procurement procedures and ensure that the project was implemented in adherence to the procurement procedures and received the approval from the state government.

The report said that STIDC should ensure that the soft loan agreement was finalised to avoid financial implications to the Tanjung Manis Port Authority.

In September 2012, the Sarawak state government had approved the proposed renovation and repair project of the port facilities worth RM88 million via deferred payment and the project was implemented in March 2013, while the CPC was issued in December 2015. — Bernama